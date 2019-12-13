3.42 RUB
Anastasia Prokopenko wins gold at third stage of Pavel Lednev Cup in modern pentathlon
The whole podium for the Belarusians. The third stage of the international modern pentathlon tournament "Pavel Lednev Cup" has ended in Minsk. For five days the best athletes from Belarus and Russia competed in Ratomka.
On the final day a heated struggle unfolded. Belarusian Anastasia Prokopenko in her crown discipline managed to win back a minute behind the leader and come to the finish line first. Violetta Gureeva finished second. Another Belarusian Irina Prosentsova became the bronze medalist.
Earlier, the strongest were determined by men. Thus, Russian Kirill Manuilo became the first at the third stage of the Lednev Cup. Maxim Maruk became the best of the Belarusian guys, he showed the third result.
