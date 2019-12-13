Anastasia Salos wins at Marina Lobach all-around gymnastics tournament

The Palace of Rhythmic Gymnastics in Minsk is hosting the XIX International Tournament for the Prize of Olympic champion Marina Lobach, BelTA reports.



On the second day of the competition, graces competed for awards in all-around events. Anastasia Salos became the winner among the seniors, scoring 141.400 points on four events. Silver went to Alina Gornosko (141.150), bronze went to Elizaveta Zorkina (134.950). Darya Grokhotova was the strongest in the junior class, ahead of Alina Rechkina and Angelina Ipatova from St. Petersburg. Nika Reznik from Irkutsk showed the best result in the pre-Junior group event.



In group exercises, there were no equals to St. Petersburg gymnasts, the second and third places were taken by representatives of Belarusian clubs RCOP-1 and "Dinamo". The team competition, where each team consisted of three gymnasts of different ages, was won by "White Lotus" (Anna Kamenshchikova, Alina Rechkina and Nika Reznik).



On October 23, the finals in individual events will be held at the international tournament for the prizes of Marina Lobach.



