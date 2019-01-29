PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Andrei Skabeyko wins Belarus athletics championship in high jump

With the result of 2 meters 20 centimeters Andrei Skabeyko has won the Belarus indoor athletics championship in high jump. Silver was taken by Pavel Seliverstov, bronze went to Maxim Nedosekov. The national championship plays a key role in the formation of the team for participation in the European Indoor Championship, which will take place from March 1 to 3 in Glasgow.

