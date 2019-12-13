PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Smolsky and Alimbekava win Belarusian Biathlon Cup pursuits

On January 14, Biathlon Cup of Belarus ended with the pursuit race in Raubichi, BelTA informs.

The sprint races were won by the leaders of the Belarusian team. Dinara Alimbekova, the Olympic champion of Pyeongchang 2018, won the women's 10 km pursuit race with four shooting ranges. She covered the distance in 30 min. 50.3 seconds, having missed four times. Darya Kudayeva finished second the third place went to Natalia Karnitskaya.

As for the men, silver medalist of the Beijing Olympics 2022 Anton Smolsky was the best. He covered 12.5 km distance in 31 min. 14.8 seconds with two penalties on four shooting ranges. Ilya Avseenko got silver and Dmitry Lazovsky was the third.

