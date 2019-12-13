PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Aryna Sabalenka leaves tournament in Adelaide

Aryna Sabalenka lost to 19-year-old Ukrainian Diana Yastremskaya in the quarterfinals of the tennis tournament in Adelaide, Australia. The semifinal match against the 24th racket of the world lasted one hour and 46 minutes, the score was 4:6, 6:7.

