Aryna Sabalenka and Elise Mertens to play in final of WTA doubles tournament

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and Belgian Elise Mertens will perform in the Red Group and compete with Anna-Lena Grönefeld / Demi Schuurs (Holland). The match will start at 17:30 in Shenzhen. Belarus 5 will broadcast it live.

