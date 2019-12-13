Aryna Sabalenka and Katerina Siniakova to finish quarterfinal game of tournament in Strasbourg today

Aryna Sabalenka and Katerina Siniakova will finish the quarterfinal duel of the tournament in Strasbourg interrupted by rain. The game will start at 1 pm. Yesterday, the girls managed to play one set, in which the victory was celebrated by tennis player from the Czech Republic - 6-2. In the second set the match stopped after three games played. The winner of this confrontation - in the semi-final will meet Elina Svitolina.