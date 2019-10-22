3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Aryna Sabalenka to play against Maria Sakkari at small final tournament
Aryna Sabalenka enters the small final tournament in Chinese Zhuhai. Our tennis player will compete not only with Saccari from Greece,but also with Elise Mertens from Belgium in doubles. Only the best of the trio will reach the semifinals. Belarus 5 will broadcast the match live at 9 a.m.
