Aryna Sabalenka moves up to 4th place in updated WTA ranking

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka has risen to the fourth place in the updated Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings today.



Last week Sobolenko reached the quarterfinals in the U.S. tournament in San Diego and moved from fifth to fourth place with 3515 points. Another Belarusian, Aliksandra Sasnovich, is in the 32nd place (1,456 points), while Victoria Azarenka is 37th (1,247). This week Azarenka and Sasnovich will take part in a tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico.



Ilya Ivashka remains in the 70th place in the ATP (730 points), Yegor Gerasimov holds the 224th place (235). Today Ilya Ivashka will start at the tournament in Stockholm, where his first opponent will be American Maxime Cressy, ranked 33rd in the world rankings.



