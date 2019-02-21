EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Aryna Sabalenka leaves prestigious Premier Tennis tournament in Dubai

The first racket of Belarus gave way to Swiss Belinda Bencic in the round of last 8. The first set was won by the opponent - 6:4, but in the second set Sabalenka took revenge - 6:2 and then lost in the deciding set on a tie-break - 6:7.

