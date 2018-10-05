Aryna Sabalenka leaves Premier tournament in Beijing

Aryna Sabalenka earned 215 rating points and nearly 180 thousand dollars in a Premier tournament in Beijing.

In the quarterfinal match, the best player of Belarus lost to Wang Qiang 5:7, 5:7. The opponent occupies the 28th line in the WTA ranking. Aryna Sabalenka is at the 16th position.

In the previous round, Aryna knocked out of the fight 8th racket of the world and current winner of the competition Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia.