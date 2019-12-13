Aryna Sabalenka starts new season with victory

Aryna defeated Russian Margarita Gasparyan, 6: 3, 6: 0, in the first round of the tournament in Shenzhen, where the Belarusian defends the title. She will compete with Czech Kristyna Pliskova - the 67th racket of the world in the next round. Sabalenka holds the 11th place in that score. The prize fund of the local competitions is a little more than 650 000 dollars.