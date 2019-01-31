PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Aryna Sabalenka starts at tennis tournament in St. Petersburg with confident victory

The world’s 10th best player beat 52nd number of the WTA rating Alison Van Uytvanck 6-1, 6-4. In the match for reaching the semi-finals, Aryna Sabalenka will meet with Russian Ekaterina Aleksandrova. The girls played with each other twice and the score in personal meetings is equal. In the last match Aryna Sabalenka was stronger.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All