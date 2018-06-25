PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Arina Sobolenko to start in tournament in British Eastbourne

Belarusian tennis player Arina Sobolenko will start in the tournament in British Eastbourne. The 43rd racket of the planet in the first round will be opposed by Sachia Vickery. 

