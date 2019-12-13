PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Aryna Sabalenka to play in semi-final of tournament in Doha

The first racket of Belarus and the 13th in the world Aryna Sabalenka will compete for the final of the prestigious tournament in the Premier category in Doha with Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova. The live broadcast of the game will start at 17.00 on Belarus 5.

