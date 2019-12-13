EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Aryna Sabalenka to play versus Russian Anna Blinkova in 1/8 finals of tournament in Strasbourg

The opponent is located on the 59th line in the world ranking. Aryna is the 12th racket of the world. The match starts roughly at 17:50. TV channel Belarus 5 will broadcast it live.

