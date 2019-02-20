PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Aryna Sabalenka to play versus Belinda Bencic from Switzerland in Dubai today

Out of three Belarusians in the tennis tournament of the WTA series in Dubai only Aryna remained at the stage of 1/8. Alexandra Sasnovich conceded to the Chinese woman Hsieh Su-wei, Vera Lapko completed the fight in the start round. On the eve, Sabalenka confidently defeated Serb Jorovic 6: 4, 6: 0 and today she will meet Belinda Bencic from Switzerland. The tournament will be shown by channel Belarus 5.

