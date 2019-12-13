Aryna Sabalenka to start from 2nd round in Kremlin Cup

The first seeded of the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will play her first match in Moscow against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic. This became known after Ajla's victory over Russian Lyudmila Samsonova 6-2, 6-4 in the first round. Let us remind you that Aryna Sabalenka is No.2 and Tomljanovic is No. 43 in the world ranking. And recently Aryna had a coronavirus infection, which forced her to miss the tournament in Indian Wales. Before that she had taken two titles this season and played two Grand Slam semifinals.