Aryna Sabalenka to play with Lesia Tsurenko at 23:00 on Belarus 5

Belarus’s first racket Aryna Sabalenka will play tonight in the match of the third round of the singles category of the Premier tournament with Lesia Tsurenko from Ukraine. The estimated time of the start of the fight in Indian Wells is 23:00. The live broadcast from the USA will be held by the TV channel Belarus 5. The girls have met only once: last year, Tsurenko was stronger at the tournament in Hobart, Australia. Sabalenka is ranked the 9th in the world ranking. The opponent is the 28th racket of the planet.