Aryna Sabalenka loses to Petra Kvitova and leaves competition in Sydney
The first racket of Belarus Aryna Sabalenka, the victor of the recent tournament in the Chinese Shenzhen, leaves the competition in Sydney in the first round. In the first set the Belarusian lost 1: 6. In the second she managed to impose a struggle, even led 3: 1, but in the end lost 5: 7. Aryna now has to prepare for the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the season, which starts on Monday.
