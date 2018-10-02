Aryna Sabalenka gets into 1/8 final of the Premier category tournament in Beijing

Its prize fund is more than 8 million dollars, plus 1000 points in the rating of WTA at stake. Aryna Sabalenka started fr om the second round, wh ere she met with the Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza, the 15th racket in the world ranking, a line above Aryna. Nevertheless, Sabalenka was considered the favorite of the confrontation and confirmed her status. The victory in two sets - 7: 5, 6: 4.

"I do not think that today I was calm and focused on the court. Honestly, it was very difficult to win. I tried to do everything that I can and show my best tennis. I'm very happy that I won this match. This is my first time in Beijing. Great city. Thanks to all the fans for their support. You shouted "Forward, Belarus". Thank you all."