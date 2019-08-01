PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Aryna Sabalenka in quarterfinals of t WTA tournament in American San Jose

The Belarusian was seeded the second number, so she missed the starting round of the tournament. In the second round Sabalenka defeated Coco Vandeweghe 6:3, 6:3. Her next rival is Spanish tennis player Carla Suárez Navarro.

