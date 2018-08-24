3.43 RUB
Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals of the tennis tournament in the Premier category
Joyful news comes from the American New Haven. Aryna Sabalenka is in the semi-finals of the tennis tournament in the Premier category. In 1/4-th finals of the tournament with a prize fund of almost 800-thousand dollars, the Belarusian was confronted by Belinda Bencic from Switzerland. This was the first full-time meeting of girls on the court. The confident victory of Aryna - 6: 3, 6: 2. And it is already known that thanks to this result Sabalenka will rise at least to the 24th line in the world rating of WTA.
For entering the final of prestigious competitions Aryna Sabalenka, will compete with the 9th world racket German Julia Goerges. The match will be held in the evening session. Watch ive broadcast on Belarus 5.
