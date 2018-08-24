Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals of the tennis tournament in the Premier category

Joyful news comes from the American New Haven. Aryna Sabalenka is in the semi-finals of the tennis tournament in the Premier category. In 1/4-th finals of the tournament with a prize fund of almost 800-thousand dollars, the Belarusian was confronted by Belinda Bencic from Switzerland. This was the first full-time meeting of girls on the court. The confident victory of Aryna - 6: 3, 6: 2. And it is already known that thanks to this result Sabalenka will rise at least to the 24th line in the world rating of WTA.