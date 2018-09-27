PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Aryna Sabalenka reaches semi-finals of Premier Tennis Tournament in Chinese Wuhan

A few minutes ago, the Belarusian coped with Dominika Cibulkova from Slovakia 7:5, 6:3. Aryna Sabalenka will compete with Ashleigh Barty from Australia for an exit in the decisive match.

