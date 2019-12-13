PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Aryna Sabalenka resumes work with Dmitry Tursunov

Aryna Sabalenka resumes work with Dmitry Tursunov for the 2nd time after parting. Belarusian tennis player and Russian coach stopped cooperation during the December training. Sabalenka was spotted with Tursunov while training in Dubai.

