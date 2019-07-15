EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Aryna Sabalenka returns to top 10 of world ranking

The first racket of Belarus moved up one position despite the defeat in the first round of Wimbledon. The second number of the country is now Victoria Azarenka, she has risen to the 38th position.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All