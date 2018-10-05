3.39 RUB
Aryna Sabalenka joins fight to reach semifinals of tournament in Beijing
After a fantastic match against Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka will once again come to the Beijing court versus Chinese Wang Qiang, the 28th racket of the world. Watch the live broadcast on "Belarus 5". The approximate start of the match is at 16.00.
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Why Europeans are ready to leave their homeland with population of Latvia rapidly declining
Messenger of end on grave of the European garden - why Europe is so afraid of Trump
President of Abkhazia calls events in Sukhum on November 15 an attempted coup d'etat
Iran demands $1 trillion in compensation from the US for sanctions imposed
