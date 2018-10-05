EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Biathlon

Aryna Sabalenka joins fight to reach semifinals of tournament in Beijing

After a fantastic match against Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka will once again come to the Beijing court versus Chinese Wang Qiang, the 28th racket of the world. Watch the live broadcast on "Belarus 5". The approximate start of the match is at 16.00.

