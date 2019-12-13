PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Aryna Sabalenka drops out of quarterfinals of Kremlin Cup tennis tournament

Aryna Sabalenka has dropped out of the quarter-finals of the WTA Kremlin Cup tennis tournament with a prize pool of more than half a million dollars. The Belarusian lost to Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 4-6. Recently the tennis player had a coronavirus infection and she is still just gaining physical condition.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All