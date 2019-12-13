3.42 RUB
Aryna Sabalenka wins tournament in Ostrava
A prestigious tennis tournament in the Czech Republic ended with a Belarusian triumph. Our Victoria Azarenka and Aryna Sabalenka met in the final fight. During the game Victoria had problems with her health and had to take a medical time-out. However, she found the strength to return to the court , although it was impossible to perform in full force. Nevertheless Azarenka showed her characte. However, Aryna Sabalenka accepts congratulations.
The score on the sets was 6-2, 6-2. In the world ranking the Belarusian tennis players are now close to the TOP-10.
