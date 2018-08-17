Aryna Sabalenka reaches quarter final of tennis tournament in Cincinnati

Aryna Sabalenka got in the third round of the WTA tournament in Cincinnati with a prize fund of almost 3 million dollars having defeated the representative of France Caroline Garcia and reached the quarterfinals. The match against the 5th racket of the world was won by the Belarusian in 3 sets - 6: 4 , 3: 6, 7: 5. Thanks to this success, Aryna will enter the top 30 world ranking next week. Up next, Sabalenka will face another big test in her next match, as No.13 seed Madison Keys awaits in the quarterfinals. Watch the live broadcast on TV channel Belarus 5.