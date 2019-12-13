3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Aryna Sabalenka reaches 1/8 finals of tennis tournament in Dubai
Aryna Sabalenka has got to the second round of a tennis tournament in Dubai. The prize fund of the competition is $700 thousand. The first set of the game with Marta Kostyuk was not easy for Sabalenka - 6:4. But in the second set, Sabalenka left no chance for her opponent - 6:1. The second racket of the world is getting ready for the game with the 25th-ranked Czech Petra Kvitova. Tentatively, the match will start at 16.00, the tournament is broadcasted by Belteleradiocompany.
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
