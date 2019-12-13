Aryna Sabalenka reaches 1/8 finals of tennis tournament in Dubai

Aryna Sabalenka has got to the second round of a tennis tournament in Dubai. The prize fund of the competition is $700 thousand. The first set of the game with Marta Kostyuk was not easy for Sabalenka - 6:4. But in the second set, Sabalenka left no chance for her opponent - 6:1. The second racket of the world is getting ready for the game with the 25th-ranked Czech Petra Kvitova. Tentatively, the match will start at 16.00, the tournament is broadcasted by Belteleradiocompany.