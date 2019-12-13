3.41 RUB
Aryna Sabalenka reaches 1/8 finals of the prestigious tennis tournament in Rome
It took Aryna Sabalenka only 49 minutes to reach the 1/8 finals of the prestigious tennis tournament in Rome. The prize fund of the competition is more than two and a half million dollars. The Belarusian left no chance to China's Zhang Shuai 6-2,6-0. In the next round, Aryna will fight with the winner of the pair: Angelina Kalinina-Jessica Pegula.
