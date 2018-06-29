3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
Aryna Sabalenka reaches final of Premier tournament
Aryna Sabalenka has just reached the final of a Premier tournament. In English Eastbourne, the Belarusian beat world’s 31st player Polish Agnieszka Radwańska. The prize fund of the competition is 852 thousand dollars.
The final will be held tomorrow.
