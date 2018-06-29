EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Aryna Sabalenka reaches final of Premier tournament in English Eastbourne

Aryna Sabalenka has reached the final of a Premier tournament. In English Eastbourne, the Belarusian beat world’s 31st player Polish Agnieszka Radwańska.

Aryna reached the final for the first time in her career! In the online WTA rating she occupies now the 32nd place.

The third final with participation of the Belarusian starts tomorrow at 14:30. Aryna Sabalenka's rival will be the winner of the pair Angelique Kerber - Caroline Wozniacki. The television channel Belarus-5 will broadcast the match live. At the moment, Aryna and Hsieh Su-Wei are fighting for an exit in the final of doubles.

