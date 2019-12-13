PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Aryna Sabalenka reaches semifinal of tournament in Adelaide

Just a few minutes ago, Aryna Sabalenka reached the semifinals of the prestigious tennis tournament in Adelaide. The prize fund of the competition is 848 thousand dollars. The first racket of Belarus beat the ex-world WTA leader Simona Halep from Romania 6: 4, 6: 2.

