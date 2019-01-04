3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Aryna Sabalenka reaches semifinals of tournament in Shenzhen. Exclusive commentary
Belarusian fans received a real gift in the first days of the New Year. Our Aryna Sabalenka defeated the ex-top racket of the world and advanced to the semifinals of the tournament in Shenzhen. The best tennis player of Belarus met with Russian Maria Sharapova (she is the 29th player on the planet) and was more than convincing in the first game - 6:1.
In the course of the meeting, Sharapova suffered a leg injury and after the first set she was forced to take a medical time-out. Maria continued the match. But with the score 4:2 in favor of Sabalenka, the Russian tennis player decided not to take risks and refused to continue the struggle.
Aryna has already earned 110 points for the WTA rating and a little more than 40 thousand dollars. She will compete with Chinese Wang Yafan for reaching the final.
The game will be held early tomorrow morning. The beginning is at 5:00 Belarusian time. The main match of the tournament will also be held on Saturday. Its beginning is scheduled for 9:00.
President
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
Politics
All
Society
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Belarus to take part in Miss Universe contest for the first time
What should Belarusian army expect from geopolitical shifts after US election?
Belarusian border guards found another corpse of refugee on border with Poland
In the world
All
Why Europeans are ready to leave their homeland with population of Latvia rapidly declining
Messenger of end on grave of the European garden - why Europe is so afraid of Trump
President of Abkhazia calls events in Sukhum on November 15 an attempted coup d'etat
Iran demands $1 trillion in compensation from the US for sanctions imposed
Regions
All
Incidents
All