EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Aryna Sabalenka reaches semifinals of tournament in Shenzhen. Exclusive commentary

Belarusian fans received a real gift in the first days of the New Year. Our Aryna Sabalenka defeated the ex-top racket of the world and advanced to the semifinals of the tournament in Shenzhen. The best tennis player of Belarus met with Russian Maria Sharapova (she is the 29th player on the planet) and was more than convincing in the first game - 6:1.

In the course of the meeting, Sharapova suffered a leg injury and after the first set she was forced to take a medical time-out. Maria continued the match. But with the score 4:2 in favor of Sabalenka, the Russian tennis player decided not to take risks and refused to continue the struggle.

Aryna has already earned 110 points for the WTA rating and a little more than 40 thousand dollars. She will compete with Chinese Wang Yafan for reaching the final.

The game will be held early tomorrow morning. The beginning is at 5:00 Belarusian time. The main match of the tournament will also be held on Saturday. Its beginning is scheduled for 9:00.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All