Arina Sobolenko through to Cincinnati second round

Our tennis players continue to fight. Arina Sobolenko went into the second round of the tournament in the American Cincinnati. Tonight, the Belarusian played with British Johanna Konta and won in three sets. Next Sobolenko will be challenged by the winner of the pair Karolina Pliskova - Agnieszka Radwańska.

On the eve Alexandra Sasnovich finished her fight in singles, but Victoria Azarenka overcame the first round and in the second one she will fight with the fifth racket of the world French Caroline Garcia.

