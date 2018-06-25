EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Aryna Sabalenka, ranked 45th by WTA, reaches 2nd round of tournament in Eastbourne

In the opening round, the Belarusian beat American Sachia Vickery in three sets - 4:6, 6:0, 6:1. Aryna’s next rival will be world’s 13th player Julia Goerges from Germany.

