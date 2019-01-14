EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Aryna Sabalenka: I am glad that I managed to overcome 1st round

Aryna Sabalenka has shared her impressions of the match against Russian Anna Kalinskaya in the season's first Grand Slam tournament - Australian Open. The Belarusian beat the opponent 6:1, 6:4.

Aryna says she is happy that her tennis level corresponds to the tournament. The tennis player doesn’t want to think about winning the tournament, this makes her nervous. This is why she focuses on the next match and the next opponent.

In the next round, Sabalenka will play with Katie Boulter from the UK. The girls have never met on the courts.

