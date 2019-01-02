PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Aryna Sabalenka: I am happy that I won

Today, tennis fans were pleased with Aryna Sabalenka. Belarus’s first racket reached the quarterfinals of the tournament in Shenzhen, China! In the round of 16 the Belarusian defeated Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova in two sets with the same score 6:3. Aryna had 5 aces and 5 breaks.

Sabalenka will play for reaching the semifinals of the competition with a prize fund of $ 750,000 with Russian Maria Sharapova. In 2017, Sharapova was stronger than Aryna in the final tournament in Tianjin.



