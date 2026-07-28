Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic to Play in US Open Mixed Doubles

The organizers of the US Open tennis championship have announced the lineups for the mixed doubles competition, BELTA reports.

World No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will partner with legendary Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic. The mixed doubles competition at the US Open will be held for the second time a week before the start of the US Open.

The main stage of the fourth Grand Slam tournament of the season will begin in New York on August 30 and conclude on September 13. A year ago, Aryna Sabalenka won the US Open for the second time in a row, defeating American Amanda Anisimova in the final, and in 2024, she won the final against another American tennis player, Jessica Pegula.