Y. Sharangovich's assist does not help New Jersey Devils win NHL regular season match against Washington
Yegor Sharangovich's assist did not help the New Jersey Devils win the NHL regular season match against Washington. The Devils lost 1-4, and the Belarusian distinguished himself, while assisting with the only goal scored by the team. Yegor’s ice time is 11 minutes and 30 seconds, he made seven shots, five on target. The forward received minus two on the goal plus pass system.
