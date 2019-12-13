3.42 RUB
Australia defeats Belgium in Billie Jean King Cup
The Australians proved to be stronger than Belgium ahead of schedule, which means that Belarus has a chance to qualify from the group. Storm Sanders managed to defeat Elise Mertens in 2 hours and 7 minutes - 3:6, 7:5, 6:0. Daria Gavrilova beat Greet Minnen earlier. Belarus will fight for entering the next round on November 4. Aliaksandra Sasnovich will compete with the representative of Australia Ajla Tomljanovic.
