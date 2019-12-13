3.40 RUB
Azarenka and Sabalenka win at doubles tournament in Berlin
The first joint title of the best tennis players of Belarus! Victoria Azarenka and Aryna Sabalenka won the doubles tournament in Berlin. In the final match our duo coped with the first seeded pair - Melichaar / Schuurs. Having lost the first game 4-6, Azarenka and Sabalenka took revenge in the second game 7-5 and in the last game dealt with the opponent more than confidently 10-4. It is noteworthy that Azarenka and Sabalenka played in doubles for the first time in two years. Now this tandem is getting ready for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. And the result in the tournament in the capital of Germany is encouraging before the main start of the season
