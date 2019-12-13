Azarenka and Sabalenka win in second round of New York tournament

Good news comes to us from New York, where a prestigious tournament in the Premier category with a prize fund of about two million dollars is held. Our Victoria Azarenka and Aryna Sabalenka played in the second round and made two victories. In the beginning, the former first racquet of the world defeated an uncomfortable rival French Caroline Garcia in two sets - 6:2, 7:6. In the 1/8th final of the tournament Azarenka will also meet with a representative of France Alizé Cornet, the 60th racket in the world. The Belarusian is one line higher in the planetary rating. In their history, the girls have met six times in face-to-face confrontation. Victoria has a 100% victory result.



Aryna Sabalenka had to work to win her match. It took the Belarusian more than two hours to overcome an American Catherine Bellis. The final score is 6:7, 6:3, 7:5. In the third round, the first racket of the country will play with another American Jessica Pegula. She is 83rd in the WTA ranking. Aryna is the 11th. This will be the first face-to-face confrontation for the girls.



