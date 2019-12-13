3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Azarenka and Sabalenka win in second round of New York tournament
Good news comes to us from New York, where a prestigious tournament in the Premier category with a prize fund of about two million dollars is held. Our Victoria Azarenka and Aryna Sabalenka played in the second round and made two victories. In the beginning, the former first racquet of the world defeated an uncomfortable rival French Caroline Garcia in two sets - 6:2, 7:6. In the 1/8th final of the tournament Azarenka will also meet with a representative of France Alizé Cornet, the 60th racket in the world. The Belarusian is one line higher in the planetary rating. In their history, the girls have met six times in face-to-face confrontation. Victoria has a 100% victory result.
Aryna Sabalenka had to work to win her match. It took the Belarusian more than two hours to overcome an American Catherine Bellis. The final score is 6:7, 6:3, 7:5. In the third round, the first racket of the country will play with another American Jessica Pegula. She is 83rd in the WTA ranking. Aryna is the 11th. This will be the first face-to-face confrontation for the girls.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All