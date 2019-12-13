3.42 RUB
Azarenkа to play with Mertens in US Open 1/4 final
Will Victoria Azarenka be able to reach the semi-final of the US Open? Tonight, the Belarusian will play versus Elise Mertens, Belgium, in the quarter-finals of the tournament in the USA. It should be added that in the updated WTA ranking Azarenka will rise to 23rd line, but everyone knows that Victoria is only set up for the maximum.
