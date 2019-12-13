PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Azarenkа to play with Mertens in US Open 1/4 final

Will Victoria Azarenka be able to reach the semi-final of the US Open? Tonight, the Belarusian will play versus Elise Mertens, Belgium, in the quarter-finals of the tournament in the USA. It should be added that in the updated WTA ranking Azarenka will rise to 23rd line, but everyone knows that Victoria is only set up for the maximum.

