Azarenka gets to 2nd round of Indian Wells

The Belarusian was stronger than her compatriot Vera Lapko 6-2, 6-3. The winner of the confrontation will oppose Serena Williams. From stage 1 / 32 final Belarusians Alexandra Sasnovich and Aryna Sabalenka will start as well. The prize fund of the tournament is almost 9 million dollars. Broadcasts from the American courts are provided by the channel Belarus 5.