Basketball 3x3 women's national team of Belarus reaches quarterfinals of Olympic qualification

The Belarusian women's national 3x3 basketball team got through to the quarterfinals of the Olympic qualifiers. On Saturday, our team achieved a convincing victory over the Estonians 21:13, and thus finished second in Group C with more points than the Netherlands and Estonia. Today at 13:45, we will start the game with the USA national team. Only the winners of the tournament will get a ticket to Tokyo.

