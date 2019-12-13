3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Basketball 3x3 women's national team of Belarus reaches quarterfinals of Olympic qualification
The Belarusian women's national 3x3 basketball team got through to the quarterfinals of the Olympic qualifiers. On Saturday, our team achieved a convincing victory over the Estonians 21:13, and thus finished second in Group C with more points than the Netherlands and Estonia. Today at 13:45, we will start the game with the USA national team. Only the winners of the tournament will get a ticket to Tokyo.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All