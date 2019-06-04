EconomySocietyPoliticsPresidentHealthCultureIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BATE rises to 55th place in updated ranking of clubs for season 2018/19

Borisov BATE has added 20 lines and risen to the 55th place in the UEFA’s updated ranking of clubs following the season 18/19. The champions of Belarus reached the round of 32 of the Europa League with 27 500 points. The top 250 teams also include Minsk and Brest Dinamo, Shakhtar-Soligorsk, Torpedo-BelAZ and Neman. For the sixth year in a row, Real Madrid is at the top of the ranking, and Barcelona and Bavaria are in the top three.

