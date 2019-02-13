BATE holds training session on eve of match with Arsenal

London Arsenal is in an active gaming tone, and Borisov BATE is just preparing for the season. However, this factor will not be the key in the round of 16 of the Football League of Europe, said Borisov’s mentor Alexei Baga. Today, the champions of Belarus held a pre-match training session in the capital. In the offseason, quite a few players left Borisov who were considered leaders in recent years. Baga notes that BATE is capable of achieving high goals with this composition.